Wayne’s not worried

ORLANDO Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands won’t allow emotions to stand in his way when he faces his former team Mamelodi Sundowns for the first time at Orlando Stadium tonight.

Sandilands, who was rested for the Telkom Knockout match against Golden Arrows on Saturday is expected to return to the starting line-up against the Brazilians. Having spent more than a decade with Sundowns before joining Pirates in the off-season, Sandilands admitted there would be emotions but it wouldn’t disturb his focus.

“There will be a lot of emotions that one can go and deal with, that can possibly add extra pressure,” Sandilands said.

“For me, it is about treating this game as any other game. I think that’s the fine line as a professional not to allow emotions to come into play, so yes it’s against Sundowns but for me it’s just a matter of trying to perform as I have been performing for the club. “My goal is to be better than the last game. My focus has not changed at all and I think is just a matter of focusing on a process, being present and giving your best.”

Often, players put in more effort against their former clubs and this season, Sundowns have been beaten by teams fielding their former players. Rodney Ramagalela was at his best when Sundowns lost 2-1 to Polokwane City earlier this season. Mabhuti Khenyeza and Samuel Julies scored in the last two games to help their teams AmaZulu and Chippa United to beat Sundowns.

And if Pirates are to come away with all three points, Sandilands will need to be at his best between the poles against his former teammates. “I feel that I do not have to prove anything to anybody,” Sandilands said.

“I think that my performances over the years have spoken for themselves and there’s nothing really to prove. “I know what quality I have and I am grateful for the wonderful opportunity to be at this club. It’s amazing and I am forever grateful for this opportunity and I am just looking forward to the game tonight to give my all. “I know that with my brothers around me that a positive result is possible.” With Sundowns having completed a league double last year including the famous 6-0 drubbing in Pretoria, Sandilands feels they have enough quality to compete against the African champions this time.

“We are under no illusion that it is going to be a walk in the park but we know that we are capable of getting a positive result and that’s the focus.”

-NEVILLE KHOZA|nevillek@thenewage.co.za