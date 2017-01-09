Ways around university

As successful matriculants scramble for limited varsity places, the notion that school leavers have to go to university needs to be done away with, an expert says.

Universities across the country will in the next few weeks reopen with some deserving students failing to get places.

There is simply not enough space to accommodate all those who have applied. There are reportedly just more than 54 000 spaces available for new applicants at the country’s top seven universities for the 108 000 applicants.

Stellenbosch University has received 17 000 first-year applications, but there are only 5 000 places available.

At the University of Cape Town, only 4 200 first-year spaces are available, but the institution has received more than 26 000 applications.

Education researcher Nic Spaull said there were various other options available to matriculants.

“In South Africa we need to move away from this university or nothing system and start recognising that the majority of the students in our schooling system are not going to get a university qualification. We need to provide alternative streams in the vocation or in the training sector,” Spaull said.

Universities South Africa’s Ahmed Bawa said there were many skills needed that did not require a university education. “Post-school education is not just university education, it includes all these other options which are completely vital to the economy and to the functioning of our society.

So the discourse around school education has to shift.” In October, about 815 000 pupils sat for the 2016 National Senior Certificate examinations at 7 000 examination centres across the nine provinces.

TATENDA CHIRISERI

news@thenewage.co.za