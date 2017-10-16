‘We are not stalling’- NPA on Zuma

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) insisted yesterday that while it is calculating its next move following the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in President Jacob Zuma’s spy tapes saga, it would not be playing to the gallery on the matter.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Eric Leach last week, ended years of legal wrangling between the NPA, Zuma and the DA by dismissing the prosecuting authority’s and Zuma’s appeal to overturn a 2016 ruling by the High Court in Pretoria, ordering that more than 700 charges against the president be reinstated.

In the wake of the ruling, the DA wasted no time in piling pressure on NPA head Shaun Abrahams to furnish a date to which he would announce whether or not he would be laying fresh charges against Zuma. There is the perception that Abrahams is stalling.

However, NPA national spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said yesterday that the NPA would not bend to pressure from political parties and civil society organisations on what its next move should be. He said that the NPA’s next move would be guided only by the dictates of the law.

“We are not populists. The NPA in whatever decision we take, we’ve got our own policy directives that guide us on how we conduct our business. “We treat each matter on an individual basis, on its own merits,” Mfaku said.

His comments come as Abrahams is this week expected to hold talks with Zuma’s legal advisers on whether he will consider representations from him on why he should not be charged. The DA demanded last week that the NPA should make a public announcement on its way forward within 10 days. Mfaku said he would not be entertaining the DA’s request.

“We have not received any correspondence from the DA relating to the matter, therefore we cannot comment on something we do not have,” he said. While ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said at the weekend that the party would not do the “fashionable” thing by asking Zuma to step aside, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said yesterday that it was now time for Zuma to face the music. He said that the NPA should “redeem” itself by reinstating charges against Zuma.

“After colluding with Zuma on the appeal, the NPA should take this matter to court. “They should charge him and then a judge can make a final decision,” Holomisa said. Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota said Zuma should have his day in court. “A crime does not rot, therefore it can only be appropriate that the charges are reinstated and Zuma should have his day in court,” Lekota said.

While Zuma’s office described the judgment as “disappointing”, his predecessor’s foundation, The Thabo Mbeki Foundation (TMF), said it “noted with renewed hope” that the SCA ruling would bring closure on the eight-year legal stalemate.

“The TMF also notes that this judgment has set the parties involved and the country on a course to hopefully soon bring to finality the matter which has caused the country undue and unnecessary strain for more than a decade and a half,” the foundation said.

