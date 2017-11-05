‘We need fans’ support’

TO A large extent, Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman is confident that the national team can beat Senegal in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

What Furman wants, which he thinks can fire up the players and coach Stuart Baxter too, is for fans to believe in Bafana players, just as they punt international stars like Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

“I never quiet understand the phenomenon. We always hype up our opponents more than we say anything about our own players. There was all this talk about Mane last year and we won against Senegal. Then there was all the talk about Bertrand Traore of Burkina Faso and what happened? We won. Now it is the same. You only hear Mane,” Furman said.

“But what about our own players? Percy Tau is a fantastic player who can turn a match on its head. It’s not just him. We have quiet a lot of great players. While we have the belief that we can beat Senegal, we also need to know that the fans and the media, in fact all South Africans, are behind us. We will fight on Friday,” the former Bafana captain said.

Furman is now back in the squad and he is in Polokwane with the team after an injury.

Overseas based players are expected to join today, while Kaizer Chiefs players like Itumeleng Khune, Mulomowandau Mathoho and Siphiwe Tshabalala, who played yesterday in the Telkom Knockout against Chippa United in East London, will also join today.

Furman urged his team-mates to focus on the first match and forget about the second game for now.

“There will not be a need for the second one if we do not win in Polokwane. That is why everyone will have to pitch in every way possible. This is one of the games some of us play professional football for,” Furman said.

“This will be more than just talent. We will have to show character. We will have to be fighters but above all, we have to be disciplined because one crazy moment can end it. The message is one that we have to win here and take it to the wire in Senegal. And everyone in the team believes we can do it,” the SuperSport United midfielder said.

Coach Baxter will have a big decision to make regarding his midfield, as Bongani Zungu and Andile Jali will miss the clash due to suspension.

Kamohelo Mokotjo and Themba Zwane are likely to retain their places in midfield, with Tshabalala taking the place of Jali.

That will now put SuperSport captain Furman and Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana in a battle for the remaining midfield spot, with Tau and Sibusiso Vilakazi likely to lead the line as it was the case in the 3-1 win over Burkina Faso.

Bafana are bottom of Group D with four points, with Senegal on top with eight.

Baxter’s men will need to beat Senegal in the next two matches to make it to Russia, while Senegal only need two points to qualify.

The other two teams, Cape Verde and Burkina Faso are on six points each and can only end up on nine as they have a game remaining.

MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE

mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za