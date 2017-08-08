‘We refuse to be directed by hypocritical opposition’

ANC members have come out as a united force during the no confidence motion debate accusing the opposition of double standards and have made it clear they will not support the motion.

After DA leader Mmusi Maimane introduced the motion, Deputy Chief Whip of the ANC, Doris Dlakude began her rebuttal saying the party had always been open to a secret or open ballot.

However, Dlakude added that going forward Parliament should investigate whether it is desirable to vote through a secret ballot as the method could be open to corruption and manipulation.

She accused the opposition of hypocrisy saying the DA had defended Helen Zille against the same motion in the Western Cape legislature and the EFF had set disciplinary proceedings against members who vote in favour of an ANC led budget in Mogale City.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also reminded the house that they had dealt with this very same motion several times before and it was defeated.

Mapisa-Nqakula added that the opposition sponsored motion was a ploy to divide the ANC among itself.

“The opposition wants ANC members to help them to fulfil their mission of removing the ANC from power, they only way to remove the ANC is through a general election,” she said.

However, opposition MP’s attempted to poke holes in the ANC’s defence saying that the motion was not directed at the ANC itself but President Zuma.

The EFF’s Julius Malema said the motion was not intended to replace a democratically elected ANC government but to remove the Gupta family who he accused of making the decision to reshuffle the cabinet.

“If the President has respected his Oath of office we would not be here,” he said.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he was not speaking out against Zuma as a person but rather because of the office he holds which he has now “brought into disrepute”.

The DA’s Phumzile van Damme said that President Zuma should not be protected by the ANC caucus and that none of the ANC speakers in the debate was able to say why Zuma should remain president.

She, however, got into trouble for not referring to Zuma as Mr Zuma or honourable member despite being censured.

However, the ANC’s Pule Mabe also doubled down on the party defence saying they refused to be directed by the DA and other opposition parties and would not vote along with them.

“The ANC will not lean to opposition parties, especially you (DA). This is a merely opportunistic motion and you’ll never convince any conscious ANC MP to vote with you.”

