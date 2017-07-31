Weekend crashes claim 10 lives

A total of 10 people lost their lives in traffic accidents at the weekend, according to a preliminary report from the provincial traffic service.

A total of 28 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend.

Six motorists were arrested in the Worcester service area, five in Mossel Bay, five in Swellendam, three in Vredendal, three in Somerset West, two in Brackenfell, two in George, one in Knysna and one in Caledon.

In addition, traffic officers made 16 arrests which included five for possession of dagga, tik and Mandrax tablets at Moorreesburg weighbridge, two for reckless and negligent driving in Worcester, one for reckless and negligent driving in Brackenfell, one for false documentation in Swellendam, one for false documentation in Worcester, one for bribery in Swellendam, one for assaulting a traffic officer in Somerset West, two for excessive speed in Vredenburg, one for excessive speed in Beaufort West and one for excessive speed in Laingsburg.

Breath testing was performed on 2332 drivers at 26 alcohol blitz roadblocks across the province.

The highest breath alcohol reading was recorded in the Vredendal area.

Recording 1,24mg of alcohol/ 1000ml of breath, this is more than five times the legal limit of 0,24mg/ 1000ml.

A total of 119 speeding offences were recorded and 255 fines to the amount of R387400 were issued for a variety of reasons, ranging from driver offences to vehicle fitness violations.

The highest speeds recorded were 163km/h in a 120km/h zone in the Beaufort West service area and 137km/h in a 100km/h zone in the Laingsburg service area.

“There were three head-on collisions in which people lost their lives,” it said.

“These tragic deaths again remind us of the dangers on our roads.

“Reckless, unsafe overtaking can be fatal, with serious consequences for those involved in these crashes and for their loved ones.

“These roads also had to be closed until the crash sites had been cleared, which caused serious traffic delays and congestion.”

:Drivers under the influence put their own lives and those of their passengers in danger and they endanger the lives of other road users.

“If you’re drinking, don’t drive or walk on roads. Help create booze-free roads. If you have friends or family who still drive under the influence, speak to them before they get into trouble with the law.”

Nadine Ford-Kritzinger

nadinef@thenewage.co.za