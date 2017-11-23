Wheels in motion for next phase of Rea Vaya

THE city of Johannesburg has started the process of procuring new buses in preparation for the next phase of rolling out the Rea Vaya service to Alexandra, Sandton and Midrand. The tender to procure the buses has been advertised and closes on December 13, according to the city.

The procurement process is expected to be complete in time for new Rea Vaya Phase 1C service earmarked to operate on routes along Alexandra township and Sandton through Louis Botha Avenue scheduled for next October.

“The Rea Vaya Phase 1C operations will require a total of 141 buses, of which 109 will be articulated and 32 complimentary buses. The buses will be delivered in batches between April and November 2018,” the city said.

The new buses are to be low entry with a floor height of 300mm, will have a cassette type boarding ramp fitted at all bus doors for easy entry for people with disabilities. The articulated buses will have the capacity to carry at least 110 passengers, with 44 seated and 66 standing.

Complimentary will carry 70 passengers, 40 seated and 30 standing. All the new buses will comply with European emissions standards of Euro V or VI as part of the city of Johannesburg’s efforts to mitigate against climate change and to reduce air pollution. The procurement of the Rea Vaya buses will create short-term employment opportunities, since the chassis will be imported and will be reassembled in South Africa.

The bus body will be locally manufactured with 80% local content requirement. The city of Johannesburg has embarked on a move to improve public transport facilities along Louis Botha Avenue towards Alexandra and Sandton that includes building new 17 Rea Vaya stations.

This includes a public transport interchange next to Pan Africa in Alexandra and upgrading of surrounding roads, sidewalks and intersections. Rea Vaya came after a long process of consultation with a vast range of interested parties. It goes back to 2006 and 2007, when the city of Johannesburg approved a project to set up a public transport system that would improve the quality of life of its residents.

kutullom@thenewage.co.za

-Kutullo Madisha