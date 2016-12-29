When you’re down, looking up brings hope

AS PREMIERSHIP clubs reflect on their performances halfway through of the season, three struggling outfits are desperate for a change of fortune to escape relegation. PSL newcomers Baroka FC and Highlands Park are at the bottom of the table with 12 and 13 points respectively, while Free State Stars, who were almost sold before the start of the season, are 14th with 14 points from 15 matches.

And you don’t have to be a pundit to realise that the three clubs are strong contenders for relegation. Highlands and Baroka are struggling to make the grade after dominating the National First Division last season, but it appears they lack sufficient class when jousting with the big boys.

Much can still change at the bottom, as teams like Platinum Stars, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United are also close to the danger zone. Highlands, who signed Collins Mbesuma, Zamuxolo Ngalo and Thandoyise Khuboni at the beginning of the season, have shown strong intent to survive the drop by roping in the experienced Surprise Moriri. Despite the 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday last week, Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane said he still didn’t believe his team would face the relegation axe, especially if he could sign a few more players.

“It does look bad though and we need to start collecting points,” Thobejane said. “But we will not start panicking. It is too early to do that. “I believe we have a good team. We’ve just been unlucky. We also need to add a few players to our squad so we can finish off the chances we create. “I don’t see us going down. We will be far from the relegation zone when the season ends.” Free State Stars coach Giovanni Solinas communicated the same sentiments about his team after they were beaten 4-1 by Sundowns earlier this month.

mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za

-Mmasekepe Matsebane