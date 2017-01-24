‘White farmers not under siege by workers’

An organisation representing farm workers has dismissed claims by organisations like Afriforum and Transvaal Agricultural Union of South Africa (TauSA) that white framers in the country are under siege.

The Nkuzi Development Association says the claims of brutality and killing of farmers is hollow and unfounded.

Association spokesperson Vasco Mabunda says that white commercial farmers are generally very brutal to their workers.

“They had been brutal since black people were dispossessed of their land rights and turned into farm workers and farm dwellers,” Mabunda said.

This comes after an AfriForum report showing a rise in the number of attacks on farmers with statistics for December showing there was an estimated one murder per day.

Their numbers were released by AfriForum and TauSA at the end of last year.

AfriForum believes there is a link “between outrageous political utterances and farm murders”.

Assistant general manager of TauSA Chris van Zyl, said the latest statistics reflected the total farm murder figures for last year to be the highest in the past seven years.

But the Nkuzi Development Association has challenged the figures.

“It cannot be true that a farmer is killed every day otherwise there would be no farmers left in the country,” they said.

Van Zyl said several factors and trends were identified during the analysis of the data.

“The first contact between aggressors and victims usually takes place in an ambush or the victims are overwhelmed while working outside. Victims are also attacked in their homes while sleeping at night,” TauSA said.

According to the organisations, access to the victims’ property is acquired by cutting electric fences or under the pretext of wanting to purchase something.

“Where owners make use of CCTV cameras, the cameras, laptops, tablets, jewellery, electronic equipment, cash and vehicles are stolen,” it said.

The farm murders report said more than 90 firearms were stolen from the victims during attacks.

But Nkuzi said they interact with farmers and farm workers on a daily basis and he could say “without doubt that they are not under any attack by farm workers”.

DIKELEDI RAMABOPA

news@thenewage.co.za