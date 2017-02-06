White men begging for an increase

You can easily spot them. Their skins have turned brown because of the amount of time they spend out in the sun, with one hand stretched out while another holds a placard written in Afrikaans, begging for “small jobs” or “money” at the traffic lights.

Often they move from their spot and approach cars at the traffic light or stop street, collecting as much as possible for their next meal. This is the plight of a handful of homeless white men whose numbers seem to be increasing in Bloemfontein.

Their presence at street corners is no longer a rare sight for many people who drive into the Bloemfontein CBD daily.

When they are not out begging on the streets, they sleep under the trees and even on the hard tarmac.

For some their drunken stupor is the only way they forget their troubles. But the question is why is it that the South African government is offering free housing to the poor and yet these men are still living in the streets? And why is it that their numbers are increasing?

Sandlana Smith is the project manager in the office of the premier, responsible to get white people off the streets and he said these men are used to the life they are living, adding that it is difficult to convince them that there is an alternative.

The project was initiated by the office of the premier, under Ace Magashule and aims to help these men and others like them off the streets and into decent homes, by getting them to register for an RDP house.

But Smith said nine out of 10 people living on the streets don’t have ID books.

“They are used to their way of life and the idea of a house is very daunting to them. This is their life. But we plan to get them into decent homes, not only in Bloemfontein but in the entire province,” he said.

However, The New Age spoke to one of the homeless men John Rostock, 63, who cannot walk properly and spends his days lying on his pillows on the corner of Zastron and President Brand streets, who said he would consider an RDP house.

Rostock said he had a hip replacement a few years ago and had to stop working. He moved to Bloemfontein from Port Elizabeth eight years ago, stayed in a halfway house for a year and has been on the streets for the past five years.

With him are his possessions – all for sale – a mattress with a R25 price tag, some buckets going for R5 each and clothes among a few items.

Rostock sleeps by the door of a print shop every night and the shop owner pays him R20 to clean the front area each morning.

Despite his hardships, he says he just has not come around to putting in an application for a government subsidised house.

“I just recently lost my ID. But I think I will apply, maybe my wife will take me back when I have a house,” Rostock who has admitted to having an attitude problem (towards women) when he was younger, said.

But then, for 56-year-old Jan Christof living in an RDP house is not an option. In fact the idea of living in a house provided for by the government in the middle of a township, puts Christof into a tail spin. He cannot even respond to questions after this.

“No. I don’t want to live in that RDP house. I am okay here because I get money from people. Those houses are small,” he said.

Christof has been living in the streets for about 15 years and has been on the streets of Bloemfontein for a long time. He said he does not remember the year he left his job as a chef in Cape Town to move to Bloemfontein.

He also declined to speak about his family and said he can sleep anywhere where he wants because there are no boundaries on the streets.

“But I cannot stay in the township. Who will give me money there.” Gert Coetzee is another homeless man who less than a year ago, ended up on the streets due “to economic conditions”.

He said all he needed was a job to get back on his feet again.

KAMOGELO SEEKOEI

kamogelos@thenewage.co.za