Why it’s vital to understand your insurance policies

CRIME is an unfortunate reality of South African life so people need to better understand their insurance policies not only to protect themselves but also soften the effects of crime.

This was said by Vera Nagtegaal, the executive head of Hippo on the police’s 2017 crime statistics’ report. The statistics revealed that there was an increase in car hijacking of 14.5%, aggravated robbery increased 6.4%, and murder went up 1.8%.

However, there was an overall decrease in crime of 1.8%, with 2.1 million serious crimes reported. Nagtegaal said that it was essential to regularly review their insurance policies. She said they may serve the needs of households better during certain periods or under certain conditions. “One of the most important distinctions to understand when protecting your property against burglary is how your insurer defines burglary,” she said.

A number of people use burglary and theft interchangeably while burglary is a theft in which a housebreaking element has taken place. “Many policies protect holders against burglary, but not theft.” This means that an item lost in a mugging might not be covered. Nagtegaal encourages policy holders to inform their insurers immediately of an incident.

She added that it’s also good to consider an insurer that offers a full range of services and not just the cost of asset replacement. These include benefits such as trauma counselling and emergency car rental.

-NONHLANHLA MASEKO|nonhlanhlam@thenewage.co.za