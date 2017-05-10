Why the rich love SA

Despite being only the fifth-largest country in Africa in terms of population and ninth-largest by land area, South Africa is by far the most advanced and richest country on the continent.

Results of a study by New World Wealth and Honeybee Communications also shows that South Africa has more than twice as many millionaires (HNWIs) as any other African country.

The study reveals that things that attract and keep HNWIs in South Africa include:

• A good private healthcare system.

• Top class private schools for their children.

• Lifestyle – wildlife, beaches, weather scenery

• World class shopping – Sandton City, Gateway, Montecasino, V&A Waterfront and Hyde Park.

• English speaking.

• Very little religious violence.

• Fully developed luxury market, where most of the major luxury brands are available.

• Many luxury holiday destinations within the country – Cape Town, Umhlanga and many others

• More than 50 luxury residential estates. SA has strong fundamentals for wealth growth, including:

• Well-developed wealth management, fund management and banking system.

• A large free media which helps disseminate reliable information to investors unlike most African markets.

• One of the 20 biggest and fastest growing stock exchanges in the world, JSE market cap around $950bn (R1.3 trillion).

• African business hub.

At the end of 2016, there were about 40400 millionaires living in SA, with combined wealth holdings of $171bn.

Overall wealth held by all the individuals living in South Africa amounted to $610bn at the end of 2016. This includes the rich, middle class and poor.

The year 2016 was a good year for South African millionaires.Volumes increased by 5% and wealth rose by 8% during the year in US dollar terms.

Overall wealth held by all the individuals living in South Africa was also up during the year, by around 5% in US dollar terms. This rise was facilitated by a strengthening local currency – the dollar exchange rate went from R15.50/$ at the end of 2015 to R13.74/$ at the end of 2016. The JSE was also up by 14% in US dollar terms.

Performance was helped by:

• Solid growth in the local telecoms, healthcare and media sectors.

• Law firms, consultancies and accounting firms also grew strongly.

• Strong inward investment from the rest of Africa.

• Consistent new business formation.

Solid wealth growth is expected over the next 10 years with the number of rich forecast to grow by 30%, to reach 52500 by 2026. High net worth wealth is forecast to grow by 33% to reach $228bn by 2026.

Overall wealth held by all the individuals living in South Africa is expected to rise by 32% to reach $805bn.

-SELLO RABOTHATA