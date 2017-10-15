Why they lie about state mistakes

The ANC culture and tradition has always taught me to quantify challenges in order to scale them properly and to measure the weight of the remedy required.

I have always found that being cerebral, basing everything on hard cold facts, and not emotion, rumour or hearsay is much more results orientated than a hype that turns to be an end in itself with less interest in truth and in solutions.

There has been many instances where this hard cold approach has brought focus and calm into a world where pundits and spin doctors are looking to harvest.

When people said 27 schools in Limpopo had not received school material and the countrywide condemnation that ensued, my first question was: how many schools are in Limpopo?

I discovered there are more than 4239 schools (schools4sa.co.za/province/limpopo/).

In an appeal application founding affidavits by the Department of Basic Education, against Section27 for violating pupils rights for not delivering books to these 27 schools, the department said “ensuring every single pupil had every single textbook amounted to a level of ‘perfection’ that is not the standard required from (the government)” and the judge granted the department leave to appeal. (Victoria John, The Mail&Guardian, December 2014).

Another contentious matter is that of children being taught in mud schools or taught under trees and rightly so. Again, my first question is how many schools are in the country.

According to South African Schools4sa website, South Africa has about 26000 schools nationally. How many mud schools do we have?

In an oral reply, the minister of basic education told the National Assembly that in 2012 already the country had only 344 mud schools. Again 344 of 26 000 schools: the outrage one can understand, but all the facts are placed on the table, the arguments are thin and make little sense me.

I find this view of our challenges very important and help me never to forget where we come from. I could never possible understand who does it serve to oversell the government mistakes (to a point of lying) and to undersell its successes (definitely not for country).

To talk openly about our challenges is already miles ahead of the past.

But to magnify them in the way we do, to a point where it becomes a prevailing national psyche, a collapsing education department, a failed state, etc, it puzzles me and can only be because such magnification of these minuscule challenges helps others to wash away their sins because they are squarely responsible for the past that we have been dealing with for the past 23 years.

According to the national Treasury, there are about 35 government departments and 250 national public entities (www.treasury.gov.za), making it almost impossible for parliamentary committees to get through them all. It is therefore curious that the five that are we always hear about – Eskom, SAA, SABC, Denel, MDDA – constitute the national psyche of a corruption and incompetency-infested SOEs.

We don’t deny challenges at SOEs, but the notion of wholesale collapse and theft is not true as the facts in the annual reports of these entities show otherwise.

This is the same thinking I have used to view the KPMG problem and what its acts of dishonesty and loss of credibility mean for all of us.

According to the KPMG website, it serves more than 82% of the Fortune Global 500 companies and more than 80% of the Forbes Global 1000. Already in 2004, three of the big four audit firms (big four being Ernst & Young, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC) audited the entire oil and gas industry, two audited 88.2 % of the casino industry, with similar results in air transport, coal and other industries.

In South Africa, the big four audit 66% of the companies listed on the JSE (Linda Ensor, March 17, 2017, Business Day). Any losses in credibility in the work of KPMG, there are immeasurable consequences that will reverberate throughout the world (Corporate Governance: Promises Kept, Promises Broken, Jonathan R Macey).

Macey, a Yale University law professor, said: “There were time audit functions performed in an environment that induced high quality financial reporting. In that era, accounting firms were willing to put their seal of approval on the financial records of a financial company, if only the company agreed to conform to high standards imposed by the accounting profession. Investors trusted accountants because investors knew that if accounting firms were sloppy or corrupt, they could not stay in business for long.

Auditors had significant incentives to do superior work because auditors with strong reputations could command a fee premium, and high fees, signalled quality in the auditing market.”

The biggest advantage of the South African economy is that we have a thriving private sector with many big and mid-size companies, with the private sector accounts for 70% of gross domestic product.

This is a double-edged sword, particularly when the private sector is hit by a huge scandal that threatens an erosion of confidence from the entire industry, cascading into other industries.

The impact of KPMG’s unethical behaviour is monumental, it cannot be muted and it cannot be wished away because of its direct impact on business confidence.

In order for us never to repeat such mistakes, there must be 100% transparency, 100% disclosure and clear lessons must be drawn by everyone, particularly regulatory bodies and the media, that their obsession with the government leaves other stakeholders unchecked and at the whims of the gaze of their conscience, which may occasionally fail them and dooms us all.

That is why justice Edwin Cameron’s latest message that any South African who feels an “emigration of the soul” must remember that they are better off than during apartheid. “We have a miracle of a functioning democracy‚ a functioning constitutional state where, despite its glaring inefficiencies and the grave perils to it‚ the law still prevails‚“ Cameron said (J Cameron, TimesLive, September 14, 2017).

This is still a little over the top almost trying to deal with the country’s mood and disposition, mood and disposition which is based on hype and not really hard cold facts but it is a welcomed take from one of our finest Jurists.

People who love the country have pointed to the good decisions government has taken have been much more consequential and impactful than the bad ones.

Edna Molewa, Minister of Environmental Affairs, put such an impact much more clearly in May 2017, by highlighting a few major achievements: “In 2008, the year before Jacob Zuma assumed office, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) provided funding to the tune of R2.4bn. By 2014 this figure was R9.5bn, excluding additional funding provided by the department of higher education and training. Today that figure is (more than) R15bn and education is free for the poor.

“Life expectancy has increased from 56.8 years in 2009 to 59.6 last year. This can be attributed to this government’s interventions to combat tuberculosis, HIV-Aids and the reason why South Africa is cited for international best practice by the UN Aids programme.

“In 2009, more than 13 million people received social grants. Today that figure stands at more than 17 million men women and children. The numbers of people with no formal education or low levels of education has steadily decreased and now stands at 16.2%

“These are real and measurable successes. Unfortunately in the world we live in, people forget about what our country looked like 30 years ago for Africans, coloureds and Indians.

“Today we have real successes of building real roads, real schools, bridges and skyscrapers, real jobs and real safety net for our people away from poverty.”

We can and must do better.

Jacob Tau is the provincial secretary of the South African Students Congress, Mpumalanga