Wiese swaps Proteas for Sussex

Proteas all-rounder David Wiese has followed the lead of countrymen Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw after English county Sussex announced his arrival on a three-year contract on Monday.

Abbott and Rossouw effectively ended their international careers by signing for Hampshire last week and Wiese has followed suit.

The 31-year-old, who had two spells at Sussex last season, has played six one-day internationals and 20 Twenty20s for the Proteas.

“I am very excited to be joining Sussex on a long-term deal,” Wiese said in a Sussex press release.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my stint with the club last year and it made my decision so much easier when offered to return. Sussex is an extremely ambitious club and I look forward to being part of their future.

“I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for giving me the opportunity of fulfilling my lifelong dream of representing my country in the sport I love.”

Sussex head coach Mark Davis said: “We are thrilled to have David joining us at Sussex Cricket.

“He is an extremely accomplished all-round cricketer who is effective in all formats and will bring great experience and skill to our group.”

