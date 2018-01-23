Winnie Madikizela-Mandela admitted to hospital

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been admitted to Milpark Hospital on Tuesday evening.

The Mandela family released a statement saying Madikizela-Mandela was complaining about leg pain and loss of appetite.

“Prior to going to the clinic, she was uncomfortable and complaining of loss of appetite and that one of her legs was painful. Upon admission, it was discovered that she had an infection that had affected her kidneys.

“She is expected to make a full recovery and should spend approximately a week in hospital. She is constantly surrounded by family and is in high spirits,” the statement reads.