Withdrawal of part of State Capture application logical, says Zuma’s spokesperson

President Jacob Zuma believes the decision to withdraw the application for the state capture investigation to go back to the public protector was rational in order to allow him to make good on his determination to establish a “credible” and “legitimate” judicial Commission of Inquiry.

Yesterday the President’s legal representative, Advocate Ishmael Semenya surprised many when he dropped the application.

Advocate Steven Budlender, representing the DA, argued that Zuma’s partial abandonment of the case means that the whole case must be dismissed.

But the Presidency has a different view.

“Given the President’s unequivocal undertaking to establish a Commission of Inquiry, it was a logical conclusion not to ask the court to refer the matter back to the Public Protector for further investigation in the event that the President was successful,” said Presidency spokesperson Dr Bongani Ngqulunga.

The DA on Thursday labelled the withdrawal by the president as “nonsensical and bizarre”.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo asked parties to make written submissions on consequences of Zuma abandoning his bid to kick the state capture probe back to the public protector.

The case had to be adjourned so that judges and legal teams can determine the way forward.

