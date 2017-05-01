Wits beat Sundowns to move top

Bidvest Wits moved to the top of the Absa Premiership following a 1-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday at the Bidvest Stadium.

Both sides showed their attacking intent in the early stages of the game. Hlompho Kekana almost took the lead for his side with a long range shot but his strike went wide. However, Wits responded later when Ngele dispossessed Madisha and made a good run but his cross was badly executed.

The Clever boys took advantage of the small ground and forced Sundowns to struggle to stick to their normal football. Just before going to the halftime break, when Ben Motshwari scored a powerful header from a close range. Downs almost level the matters few minutes later when Themba Zwane’s strike hit the pole to deny them the much needed goal.

The Brazilians tried to get an early goal in the early stages of the second half but could not penetrate Wits’ defence. Sundowns continued to control the game as Wits set back and absorb the pressure.

Things went from bad to worse for Pitso Mosimane’s men when they were reduced to 10 men after substitute Hachi was given a second yellow card.

Three minutes later, Wits were also reduced to 10 men when Daine Klate was given a second yellow card for a foul on Kekana. Mosimane introduced Anthony Laffor for defender Nascimento with a hope that his side will get a goal. Laffor almost snatched a goal when his strike was saved by Josephs. Wits defended their lead as the game ended 1-0 in favour of the Students.