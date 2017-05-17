Wits crowned 2016/17 Absa Premiership champions

Bidvest Wits were crowned 2016/17 Absa Premiership Champions following their 2-0 win over Polokwane City on Wednesday evening at the Bidvest Stadium. Goals from James Keene and Daine Klate were enough to hand the Students a much needed win.

Gavin Hunt’s charges held onto their lead to clinch the league for the first time in their history. While on the hand other, Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 2-2 draw by Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Sundowns were 2-0 down before they make a great comeback. Brian Onyango and Evans Rusike gave the Team of Choice two nil lead.

Substitute Yannick Zakri pulled one back for the Brazilians in the 88th minute to bring his side in the game. Zakri grabbed an equaliser in the stoppage time after Vries failed to handle the ball in the box and the ball fell at Zakri’s feets who made no mistake. The game ended 2-2 as Sundowns surrender their title to Wits.