Wits lecturer to be probed for calling protesters ‘monkeys’

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) said on Sunday that it will probe the incident of a white lecturer from the School of Mechanical Engineering who referred to workers at the institution who were embarking on a protest as ‘monkeys’.

“The university is aware of the tweets pertaining to a lecturer who allegedly referred to “protesters as monkeys” in email correspondence,” said Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel in a statement.

The white Wits lecturer allegedly referred to the NEHAWU striking workers who were protesting at the university over salary disputes on Thursday as monkeys. Upon realising the mishap, the lecture allegedly attempted to correct the message.

“Oh no, they are singing outside my window now.urgh. Monkeys. Biggest. Jungle. Connect the dots, ” the email reads.

“The university will investigate the allegations, and if they are true, disciplinary action against the lecturer in question, in the line with the university’s rules and process,” said Patel.

Wits university says that it has a zero-tolerance approach towards any form of prejudice and will ensure that the matter is dealt with expeditiously.

The lecture has later apologised for the incident.

“I completely concede that this was not funny and you have my apology.Unreserved. The line was crossed,” he said in an email.

-TNA Reporter