Wits stun struggling Pirates 2-1

Bidvest Wits have defeated Orlando Pirates 2-1 in an Absa Premiership clash on Wednesday night at the Orlando Stadium. Tonight’s win sees Wits top the table with 31 points from 15 games.

The Clever Boys controlled the game in the opening 15 minutes. However the Buccaneers created clear chances but Wits shot stopper Darren Keet pulled off a few good stops.

Wits broke the deadlock in the 29th minute through hard working player Gabadinho Mhango. Mhango dribbled two Pirates defenders before curling the ball into the top corner.

Wits managed to double their lead before going to halftime break when Mhango scored a powerful header, 2-0.

Things went from bed to worse for the home side when defender Marc Van Heerden had to be substituted due to an injury. Pirates eventually pulled one back through defender Happy Jele.

The Buccaneers’ nightmare continued when goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane was given a straight red card for handling the ball outside of the box.

Pirates continued to look for an equaliser despite being man down but Gavin Hunt’s charges held onto their lead until the final whistle.