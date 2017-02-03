Wolpert calls for poultry industry inquiry

Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of South Africa (Amiesa) CEO David Wolpert is calling for an inquiry into the local chicken industry.

He said that he was concerned that the public have been misled in the debate surrounding the state of the local industry. Wolpert stated that it was the associations contention that this form of manipulation was not only serving to preserve profits of the local industry but also placing food security at risk.

“Local poultry would have the public believe that importers of chicken have been to blame for recent job losses in local industry,” he said.

He argued that importing makes up 14% of chicken consumed nationally, having a small effect on the local industry.

Feed is the biggest concern for the industry due to the drought. Protectionist policies won’t help remedy the problem instead these policies need adequate business planning and management.

He also insisted that the export policy of South Africa wasn’t successful and that the EU was ideal for duty free exports.

There was already a new 13,9% ‘safeguard duty’ on EU imported chicken with more tariffs in the pipeline he suggested that this will lead to the poor consumer subsidising the local chicken industry.

His comments come a day after Parliament was informed of the dire state of the local poultry by Department of Trade and Industry officials.

Angry current and former workers as well as company managers from the sector marched on the EU headquarters in Tshwane to voice their concerns against cheap import and mounting job losses. The EU said that there are existing problems domestically and the EU chicken imported into SA was too small to be responsible for the crisis.

-TNA Reporter