Woman arrested for attempted murder and child abandonment

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after a three-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in bushes at Kwadwesi taxi rank.

On Wednesday, a naked baby was found partially covered with soil at the taxi rank.

“At about 16:00 pm two children playing in the bushes heard the cries of a baby in the bushes and found a baby girl who was partially covered in soil,” said police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge.

“She was rescued and taken to Dora Nginza Hospital where she is recovering and will be taken to a place of safety,” he added.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie thanked the community for their valuable assistance in the tracing of the mother.

“The SAPS Management also wish to thank those members of the community who donated clothing items for the baby girl,” said Rabie.

The mother is set to face charges of attempted murder and child abandonment before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday.

-TNA Reporter