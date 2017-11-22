Woman arrested in drug bust at OR Tambo

A woman has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after being found in possession of drugs and a variety of other illegal items.

The arrest of the 38-year-old came after Intelligence was provided that she would be arriving in the country from São Paulo with drugs.

“When the suspect arrived from São Paulo Tuesday morning, she was interviewed and subsequently searched at customs. However, all forms of the physical search had proven unsuccessful until she started to show signs of discomfort. She was immediately taken to a local hospital and underwent an X-ray,” police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

Naidoo said that the X-ray had revealed foreign objects in the shape of bullets.

“The “bullets”, suspected to be cocaine, were retrieved and they will be sent to our forensic science laboratory for analysis.”

The suspect is due to appear in court soon.

-TNA Reporter