Woman critical after falling from a balcony in Umhlanga apartment

A woman has sustained severe injuries after falling from the balcony at an apartment in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban KwaZulu-Natal.

It is believed the woman had fallen from the balcony above before being found in an enclosed area in another apartment on the ground floor.

Paramedics used a ladder from the Netcare 911 Rescue Unit to climb over the high walls to gain access to the patient.

Advanced Life Support paramedics attended to the woman who is believed to be approximately thirty years old.

She was unresponsive and in a critical condition having sustained severe injuries and was placed on a ventilator at the scene before being transported by a Netcare 911 ambulance, under the constant care of the paramedic, to the hospital for the urgent care that she required.

TNA Reporter