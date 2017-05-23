Woman fights for her life

A 24-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was stabbed twice in the head with a beer bottle by her long-time boyfriend.

The incident took place in full view of the victim’s friends at a house in the Bhongolethu township near Oudtshoorn. Witnesses said the woman was sitting and drinking with her peers when her boyfriend came into the house and demanded that she leave with him. When the woman refused, the man allegedly grabbed a beer bottle from a table, broke it and stabbed her in the head and face repeatedly.

“This man came inside the house where his girlfriend was sitting with other women. He then started an argument, demanding that she come with him,” a 49-year-old man, who lives in the house, said.

“When she told him to wait, he immediately grabbed a beer bottle and stabbed her in the face and on the side of her head. The woman fell to the floor with blood oozing from the wounds.”

Residents in the area said the suspect, who had just been released from prison, was often aggressive with his girlfriend.

“This guy has just come out of prison and he has a serious problem because he always beat up his girlfriend. People here have warned this young girl to leave this man because he was going to hurt her,” a 45-year-old mother said.

“Look at what happened. Now, she is in hospital and this was expected to happen. These kids must listen when warned. We are sick and tired of lovers who assault their partners. Faith Solomon, a community worker in the area, said the suspect should be arrested and serve a long sentence in prison. Solomon said the incident took place while the community was still in shock following the brutal killing of a young woman by her partner last month. Twenty-five-year-old Nhose Molo died after being assaulted by her longtime boyfriend inside their shack.

“We just had a murder of a young girl last month, now again there is this brutal attack on another young girl. It’s painful because it looks like our children don’t learn anything from these shocking incidents we see on TV and in newspapers,” Solomon said.

“This community needs to conduct workshops to teach women to take note of how serious abuse is in our communities. Church leaders, community members and everyone else need to come together and do something about this.

“We are seeing the level of abuse of women increasing in this community. We hope our children could listen to their parents. This man needs to be arrested and residents must assist the police in hunting him down so that he can stand trial for his deeds.”

Oudtshoorn police said a 38-year-old man was being sought for the assault and that a case of assault was being investigated.

