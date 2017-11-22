Woman found dead in Pretoria bushes

A body of a dead woman was found in Suurman bushes in Temba, North of Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

The woman appeared to be aged between 25 and 35.

The deceased was found half-naked with a bullet wound on her upper body.

Temba Police Station Corporate Communication officer, Constable Herman Moremi said it looks as though she was killed somewhere and dumped in the bushes.

“No evidence has been discovered, except vehicle tracks visible next to the body.

“A murder case has been opened for further investigation. However, the motive of the killing is currently unknown.”

Temba Police force has appealed to the community or anyone who has information to contact the station.

-TNA Reporter