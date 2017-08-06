Woman held for murder

DUTYWA police have arrested a 31-year-old woman for the murder of man aged 40 after a dispute with the wife of the deceased.

The murder took place on Saturday at Mangati village, Dutywa.

“The suspect came to the homestead of the deceased to sort out a misunderstanding accompanied by her husband,” police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said.

The deceased tried to negotiate the dispute between his wife and the suspect, he said.

“The suspect who was armed with a knife stabbed the deceased in front of her husband and the wife of the deceased. The man was stabbed in his upper body and died instantly.”

The dispute between the two women is not yet clear according to Manatha.

“Dutywa police were informed of the murder and acted swiftly by going to the scene of the crime. The suspect was traced and arrested. She has been detained and will appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court this morning,” Manatha said.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until all his family members are informed of his death.

In King Williams Town Mzukisi Bonani 29, was sentenced to two life terms in the Bhisho High Court on Thursday for the rape of a 98-year-old woman.

The rape happened in Tamara village outside King Williams Town in June 2016, when two suspects entered the house and robbed the victim of hermoney and sexually assaulted her.

They were arrested and appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court in June 2016 and did not apply for bail, police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“The second suspect Lusanda Songelwa, 32, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June to 17 years for rape, five years for robbery and three years for housebreaking,” Mawisa said.

Bonani did not plead guilty and his case continued in the Bhisho High Court.

“On Thursday Bonani was sentenced to two life terms for rape, 15 years for robbery and three years for housebreaking,” Mawisa said.

The FCS commander, Lt-Col Zithulele Mahlambeni, welcomed the sentence handed down to the convicted man. He thanked the investigating officer’s dedication and thorough investigation that ensured justice prevailed.

“This sends a strong message to all perpetrators of crime that those who sexually assault people will be brought before court,” Mahlambeni said.

Meanwhile police are engaged in continuous concerted efforts in dealing with crime incidents affecting the farming community, resulted in the establishment of a special task team that was established last week following a burglary at a game farm.

Four men armed with rifles forced open the door of a store room and removed two rhino horns.

“These horns were removed from a rhino who died on the game farm about a month ago. The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle from the scene.

“The task team is making an appeal to anyone that can assist with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects and the rhino horns, to urgently contact the investigating officer, Det Capt Gary du Randt on 082 958 9099,” police said.

This as gang related shootings in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas continue to rise.

Just last week, six people were shot dead and nine wounded in a massive gang war.

Last Wednesday a man was shot dead and another 27-year-old man was wounded in Helenvale, Bongo Street.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said two men fired shots at the 27-year-old man and he sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm while running for his life.

SIYA MITI AND LONDEKA DLAMINI

provinces@thenewage.co.za