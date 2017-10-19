Woman loses job over inmate pictures

AN INMATE whose intimate images with a female Losperfontein Correctional Services official who allegedly committed suicide on Monday is in the limelight again after another set of images emerged on Wednesday.

This time, the male inmate is seen in a compromising position with another lady said to be a staffer at Aurum Institute, an organisation that provides TB and HIV free testing services to offenders.

The images are said to have been found in the cellular phone confiscated from the inmate during a raid by officials.

Correctional Services spokesperson in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West region, Tshidi Mapole said that the lady in question has since been relieved of her duties.

“The department has terminated the woman’s services and her employer, Aurum, was consulted. She is now part of the investigation underway,” she said.

The inmate has since been moved from Losperfontein to Mogwase Prison to allow for investigations to proceed unhindered.

“For now, we cannot comment on the inmate until investigations are completed,” Mapole said.

However, there is concern that Correctional Services officials could be behind the leaking of the images.

ELFAS TORERAI