Woman shot in attempted hijacking in Pinetown

A woman sustained serious injuries to her arm when she was shot during an attempted hijacking in New Germany, Pinetown Thursday night.

It is reported that the incident occurred around 7 pm.

ER24 Spokesperson Werner Vermaak said that “on arrival paramedics found the woman sitting outside a shop being attended to by bystanders”.

He added that it is understood that she was shot and bystanders assisted her. After being assessed by the paramedics, she was transported her to the hospital for further care.

-TNA Reporter