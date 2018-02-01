Woman stuck 20 years in house

ALL this woman wants is to see sunlight.

Lebo Motaung of Tokoza township in Ekurhuleni has been stuck in her house for close to 20 years. Her family said she the 32 year old was hit by a coal truck when she was a child, which left her paralysed.

After years of being stuck in bed, Motaung’s health has deteriorated over the years, something the family said was concerning.

She cannot walk and relies on her family to do everything for her.

Her family said her condition had left them emotionally and physically drained as she was unable to do anything on her own.

The family described Motaung’s condition as the most difficult and painful thing and said it had taken them to hell and back.

Motaung’s mother has since passed away, leaving her in the care of her younger sister, Nthabiseng, and the family.

Nthabiseng said she had to put her life on hold to take care of Lebo, something she described as emotionally exhausting and heartbreaking.

Her family said due to the lack of a wheelchair, she had not left the house

in a long time. The family cannot afford to buy a wheelchair for her.

“I can’t lift her up, I need extra hands to lift her from the bed and right now we cannot take her outside without the help of people who carry her,” Nthabiseng said.

“Even if we carry her outside she needs to sit in a wheelchair not just any chair.”

Efforts to find a home for Motaung have been unsuccessful as she cannot bath or go to the bathroom on her own and requires 24/7 care.

Efforts to find a suitable home for her drew a blank and has been traumatic for the family.

On one occasion, the family said she was sent to an NGO. However, after a short stay she was dumped at the gate and left for the family to find.

Ever since that incident, the family have had to take care of her on a full time basis.

Nthabiseng has described Motaung’s condition as life changing.

She said she couldn’t study, work or even think about starting her own family as she ultimately had to look after her sister.

Due to her condition, Lebo is forced to sleep on her stomach. She is unable to sleep in any position risking bedsores.

“Sometimes I feel like I can run away but I can’t because I’m ultimately the one who has to take care of her. It hurts a lot,” she said.

Nthabiseng is unemployed and relies on Motaung’s social grant. She said sometimes she couldn’t cope and had to fight bouts of depression to survive as her sister’s lifelong condition was demanding.

The Gauteng social development department agreed to intervene after learning about the family’s plight.

The department dispatched a team to do a preliminary investigation at the family’s home in Tokoza.

Departmental spokesperson Mbangwa Xaba said: “We have established that indeed there is a need for intervention. First we will get in touch and do a follow up with home affairs to find out what the delay is with the other sister’s ID application and, because she is under 35, we will look at the possibility of linking her up with one of the work employment opportunities in the Tshepo One Million Programme.

“In terms of the wheelchair, we have already been in touch with our sister department of health to request a wheelchair, but both our teams at the health and social development department are worried about Motaung’s state of health and her staying at home.”

They said they were worried because she hadn’t been seeing health professionals for sometime so they didn’t think it was an ideal situation, despite the fact that it was practically to say she would have home-based care.

He said the department would continue following up with the families.

