A woman was shot in the pelvis during a shootout in Mooiplaas outside of Centurion Thursday night.

The woman is believed to be in her early 20’s.

“Paramedics found the woman sitting outside of her home at approximately 23h20 and stabilised her before she was transported to Kalafong Hospital for further medical care,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known.

-TNA Reporter