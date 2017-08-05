Women injured when bakkie drove into her bathroom

A woman having a bath was injured early on Saturday morning when a bakkie drove into her bathroom wall.

Paramedics arrived at 06:30 to find the bakkie partially inside her bathroom, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

The 57-year-old woman, whose home is near Inanda, sustained injuries from the debris of the crash.

She was taken to RK Khan Hospital for treatment. The circumstances on what caused the crash are unknown. ANN7 reporter