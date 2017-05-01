Women want ‘access, funds’

Access to new markets and funding are the biggest barriers to developing or taking female-owned businesses to the next level, according to a South African entrepreneurship survey by Standard Bank.

Jobs and growth in Africa will be dependent on innovation and entrepreneurship, but the survey of 130 South African female entrepreneurs found that most women are still pressured to pursue a traditional career.

Yet, if they do, they are then pressured to be the “perfect businesswoman and homemaker”.

According to the survey, female entrepreneurs are seeking more resources (31%), support (24%) and networking (22%). Interestingly, infrastructure, training and technology were not seen as barriers by this group of women entrepreneurs, but this may be attributed to the sizes of their businesses.

Almost all of the respondents had relatively small to medium-sized businesses with less than 20 employees (95%) and of those surveyed, 44% had children (40% married with children, while 38% were single with no children and 6% single with children).

The survey found that having support in the form of family and mentors is high on the list for these entrepreneurs.

Jayshree Naidoo, head of incubator at Standard Bank, says a work/life balance is widely viewed as the most common tension point that female entrepreneurs experience in their working lives.

“Most women who work and have families, or who want a fulfilling social and work life, struggle to create a balance,” she said.

“It’s a tough act, but one that is certainly possible with careful planning and support from loved ones.

“Most importantly though, we need to empower women to stop feeling guilty about perfecting their roles, as mother, wife, daughter and businesswomen.”

On the back of the prompted mention of work/life balance, the Standard Bank survey also finds that financial instability is one of the biggest tension points facing female entrepreneurs, along with being time-strapped and not being taken seriously.

Moving to the motivations for entering entrepreneurship, the majority of respondents said the main motivation for having business success is to make a social contribution to the community (42%), as well as securing a future for themselves and their family (27%).

“South African female entrepreneurs see investing for a social return and creating social change just as important as investing for a profitable return,” Naidoo said.

“They feel that by doing this, longer-term and more patient investments can be made.” This comes as economies globally grapple with the consequences of short-termism as opposed to the long-term sustainability of businesses.

“Women entrepreneurs are viewed as marathon runners.

“They take the time to harness and nurture businesses for years, an approach that is favourable for the development of the African economy.

“On the other hand, male entrepreneurs are more like sprinters. They build a business to reach its fullest potential and then sell it off for the next opportunity.

A concern remains that while many women have great ideas, they don’t have all the tools or funding to hire people who have the tools.”

THELMA NGOMA

