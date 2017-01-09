Women’s league firm on succession

The ANC Women’s League has fired the first salvo in the ruling party’s succession debate, warning that it would not “be pushed” into pulling Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s name out of the ANC’s leadership race.

In an interview with The New Age yesterday, ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini responded to criticism against the women’s league for publicly endorsing Dlamini Zuma, despite the ANC not officially opening the succession debate.

She said that the women’s league was not speaking out of turn when it nominated Dlamini Zuma to take over the reins of the ANC as it believed that the succession debate had already been opened.

“People forget too quickly. It was opened in the last national executive committee meeting. It (NEC) said that provinces must start talking because we don’t want slates.

“Others have even started pronouncing but we won’t act clandestinely like them,” Dlamini said.

She also slammed the SACP for saying last year that Dlamini Zuma’s candidacy was a ploy to allow her former husband, President Jacob Zuma to rule beyond his term of office.

“It’s an insult. How can they stoop so low to talk about the dynasty of Zuma. They are part of factions, they read Lenin and Marx but they don’t implement it.”

Dlamini’s comments come against the background of Zuma at the ANC’s 105th anniversary celebrations urging the ANC rank and file to close ranks in a year when the ruling party is set to hold its elective conference.

Dlamini, making reference to Dlamini Zuma’s relationship with Zuma, said that the outgoing chairperson of the African Union Commission could not be prejudiced for having children with Zuma.

“Some of us have children with people who have no relationship with us. We are not going to say nasty things about other people.

“It shows that people are not as highly advanced as they pretend to be.

“The leadership of the ANC know Dlamini Zuma and families have been serving in the ANC,” Dlamini said.

She said that notwithstanding her deep and profound “respect” for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC’s constitution was above its culture for a deputy to automatically succeed the president when his or her term of office ended.

“Did Walter Sisulu become the president of the country? We don’t want comrades to blackmail us. Culture and tradition change but the policy is above culture and tradition.

“The constitution of the ANC says that any member in good standing can stand in any position in the ANC.”

The league president also offered reasons as to why the ANCWL believed that Dlamini Zuma was the right candidate to lead the ANC.

“She has the capacity to unify the ANC as well as the country. We are also focusing on the national question. In the country’s stages of development, you must also focus on women. It’ll show that the ANC is an advanced party.

“It’s a great leap for the ANC and the country because women are coming up.”

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za