Wonderful gesture saves day for SA’s Adé

On SATURDAY, the mother of all mishaps prevented SA representative at the Miss World pageant Adé van Heerden from wearing the official dress designed for her by local fashion designer Roxanne Pengilly.

Van Heerden was then forced to wear a dress loaned to her by the pageant’s eventual winner, Manushi Chhillar of India.

Speaking to The New Age Miss SA spokesperson Stephanie Weil confirmed the unfortunate incident that prevented Van Heerden from taking to the stage of the pageant in her official gold gown, adding that Miss India proved her mettle when she helped out her friend in a difficult situation.

“With regards to the incident, Miss World South Africa Adé van Heerden’s dress did tear at the Miss World dress rehearsal. Fortunately, Adé and Manushi had formed a bond while competing over the past month in China and she was kind enough to lend Adé a dress that fitted perfectly.

“We think it was a wonderful gesture and why we think Miss India will make a wonderful Miss World,” Weil said.

“On social media, Van Heerden explained how she ended up not wearing the gold number she was meant to wear for the pageant.

“To everyone asking why @manushi_chhillar lent me her beautiful @bhawnarao_couture evening gown for the finale, please know that accidents happen. During the dress rehearsal my dress unfortunately tore and we were unable to fix it,” Adé wrote, going on to thank Manushi for her help on her Instagram page on Sunday.

The Cape Town born beauty queen and qualified doctor runner-up to reigning Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters did SA proud with a top 10 showing at the pageant.

Last month, Van Heerden unveiled her pageant costumes ahead of the 67th edition of the Miss World competition at the Crown of Beauty Theatre in Sanya, China.

The costumes were subsequently received with criticism on social with many mocking the Ndebele inspired national costume designed by Matome Seshoka of Antherline Designs.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za