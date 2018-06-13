Workers miss me at SABC: Motsoeneng

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng appeared at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in Johannesburg where he is challenging his dismissal at the SABC.

Motsoeneng wants SABC to reinstate him back to his position as Group Corporate Affairs.

The position was set aside by the court.

On Tuesday, SABC board member Krish Naidoo said that the position would soon be filled.

Motsoeneng accuses the SABC of having ‘motives’ by rushing to feel these positions even though the courts instructed that he should be cleared first.

“Judge says that if Hlaudi is cleared, he should be given an opportunity to contest the COO, they have already filled that, they were not supposed to fill that position. They are trying to run with speed so that before this hearing concludes, they have already filled those positions,” Motsoeneng said.

He denied the allegations that he cost the SABC millions of rands in advertising revenue.

“There is no evidence that I cost the SABC R300 million. What I know is that I have been assisting the SABC with funding.”

Motsoeneng claims that the SABC is in trouble because it knows that if he was still at the helm he would have raised money for the public broadcaster, but he was dismissed for ‘political’ reasons.

“In my time there was no zero percent increment, I did everything….workers miss me at SABC. Reality is I have been able to assist the SABC,” he said.

He also reiterated that his introduction of 90% local content generates more revenue than internal content.

The hearing is expected to resume on Thursday for cross-examination.

-Afro Voice Reporter