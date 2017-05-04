Workers must unite for socialism

Yesterday, when the international community celebrated International Workers Day, a new trade union federation, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), converged in Kwazulu-Natal for their own celebrations.

At the same time, in Bloemfontein, a Cosatu-organised May Day rally had to be called off due to disruptions. All who participated at the latter event were supposedly members of an alliance formation that includes the governing ANC, Cosatu, SACP and civic organisation Sanco.

In the alliance, Cosatu and the SACP presented us with the hope of the realisation of an alternative, fairer economic system. While the ANC is a broad church, and Sanco a civic organisation that battles for the interests of members of society, without a clear ideological bias, Cosatu and the SACP are for a system where workers and the middle class would be immune from exploitation and abuse by any other class.

Cosatu and the SACP are pursuing a socialist path and are against the system of modern capitalism. The two most important historical events that stand to stall the path towards socialism are, first, the expulsion of Numsa and second, the formation of alternative federation Saftu.

In addition to these historic events, the gradual loss of hegemony on the shop floor by unions affiliated to Cosatu presents a serious challenge to the left, and to any prospect to crush capitalism. Loss of shop floor hegemony by Cosatu affiliated unions Out of 13 million workers in South Africa, only 3.2 million are unionised.

Out of those unionised workers, only 56% or 1.8 million belong to Cosatu unions. If the recent trend is anything to go by, those workers belonging in Cosatu unions may decrease over time. Between 2000 and 2002, Cosatu membership declined from 1 819 871 to 1 707 646, a drop of 112 171 members. According to an organisational report then released, Saapawu, Pawe, Nehawu and Saccawu were “technically” no longer affiliates in good standing.

Together, these unions represented approximately 340 000 members. Between 2012 and 2015, Cosatu membership dropped by 324 834. The major cause of this decline was the expulsion by Cosatu of Numsa, as well as the formation of Amcu, the mining and construction trade union. The inability of Cosatu to dominate the shop floor presents a serious threat to the defeat of capitalism.

The workers are the direct victims of the exploitative nature of the capitalist system. Through massive retrenchments, labour brokers, casualisation, meagre salaries, hard labour, lack of skills development, the capitalist system molests the workers daily. Workers require maximum unity to emerge as a united voice against capitalism.

With the emergence of Amcu, and the growth of reactionary unions like the Public Servants Association, the dream for socialism remains deferred. The molestation of workers by capital shall therefore be extended, despite who leads the ANC or the government.

Expulsion of Numsa, birth of Saftu Through the expulsion of Numsa alone, Cosatu lost more than 320 000 members. This is the most tragic event that has befallen the federation since its birth in 1985. Added to the formation of Saftu, Cosatu has witnessed the most radical shift in the balance of forces.

The above events have divided workers so much that organised capital is all smiles. It is impossible for Cosatu, or Saftu, or any other federation, to confront capital alone. Capitalism has, over centuries of its existence, forged multinational cooperation that now requires workers to be united more than they currently are.

Capitalism has mastered and sophisticated itself to a level where even staunch socialists utilise its methods to survive. The formation of Saftu, which also includes Numsa, has donated a new lease of life to capitalism.

One is amazed that Cosatu and the SACP have not been able as yet to offer any scientific analysis of the balance of forces, nor provided any answer to these developments. SACP and its pursuit of socialism I remain sympathetic to the struggle for socialism, and am against capitalism and colonialism. I ceased though to be a member of the SACP when the party amended its constitution to allow for the general secretary to be deployed full-time in government, rather than full-time in the party.

Be that as it may, I believe the SACP is the only socialist party that can assist us to attain socialism. I have begun to question if the SACP is still pursuing the socialist agenda with the same vigour as when it was formed in the 1920s.

In its message for this year’s May Day, the SACP did not mention socialism, or capitalism being the main enemy of the workers. Not long ago, its deputy secretary, Solly Mapaila, participated in a march with the country’s most reactionary forces, whose defence of apartheid and colonial capitalism is known by even primary school pupils.

The state of affairs in the alliance points to a sad reality that a socialist revolution has been put on hold. The startling link between ANC factions in the SACP and Cosatu’s pronouncements, decisions and stances, only stand to divide the working class.

While Cosatu and the SACP have a special interest in the ANC, which is the leader of the alliance, the interest of defeating exploitation, greed, corruption, collusion, illicit financial flows and other symptoms of capitalism must be paramount. The unity of workers is necessary to realise socialism in South Africa and worldwide.

Tiisetso Makhele

Tiisetso Makhele is an ANC member and spokesperson for Free State Premier Ace Magashule.He writes in his personal capacity