Working class are on their own to effect real change

The volatile and sometimes fluid state of our revolution has created a cacophony of noise from those who are trying to diagnose, interpret and understand the events and ultimately predict the future.

The comments and analyses by the “independent” analysts and social commentators have left the working class in a state of limbo because their analyses have tended to be narrowly mechanical and mostly about personalities.

Through much of its history, the ANC has ardently adopted and ultimately pursued a socially inclusive and pragmatic approach when dealing with the complex and difficult questions of our revolution.

A cursory examination of the history of the ANC shows that the organisation only adopted radical positions reluctantly under duress from within or based on the changing material conditions.

The armed struggle was adopted after the apartheid regime made it very clear that it was not prepared to compromise and was going to continue to adopt a hard-line position against any dissent.

This careful pragmatism can be better characterised by the statement from OR Tambo, when he was addressing MK guerrillas in Angola, 1977, when he said: “Comrades, you might think it is very difficult to wage a liberation struggle. Wait until you are in power.

“By then, you will realise that it is actually more difficult to keep the power than to wage a liberation war. People would be expecting a lot of services from you. You would have to satisfy the various demands of the masses of our people.”

The above shows that the ANC never underestimated the enormity of the task that lay ahead and that in its customary character, it approached the post-1994 era, with a flexible approach not bound by any ideological constraints.

While it can be argued that the ANC’s motivation has always been much more prudential rather than doctrinaire, the movement has always acknowledged that radical change is necessary in this country if freedom is to be given any meaning for the poor and black majority.

This is corroborated by the ANC’s reflections as contained in the strategy and tactics document of 1969 as adopted in Morogoro that said: “We do not underestimate the complexities which will face a people’s government during the transformation period nor the enormity of the problems of meeting the economic needs of the mass of the oppressed people.

“But one thing is certain, in our land this cannot be effectively tackled unless the basic wealth and the basic resources are at the disposal of the people as a whole and are not manipulated by sections or individuals, be they white or black.”

Yet, despite this level of clarity and commitment, the truth of the matter is that since the ANC took political power in 1994, monopoly capital (white monopoly capital in particular) continued to benefit in the same way it did under apartheid and the economy is largely still in their hands.

The challenge for us, therefore, is to begin to offer a serious answer to the most elementary and obvious question – why has the ANC failed so miserably to defend the working class of this country, let alone emancipate it?

The last quarter century of democracy has witnessed a precipitous decline in the social position of the working class and the ANC government has been incapable of defending the working class against the onslaught of capital.

The political paralysis that we see today actually started during the Codesa negotiations, where the inadequate negotiating strategies of the ANC and tactical mistakes were explained away as necessary pragmatism.

The post-1994 democratic breakthrough saw the emergence of a black capitalist group, “patriotic bourgeoisie”, which was created under the disguise of the democratisation of the economy.

At worst, the 50th ANC national conference in Mafikeng in 1997 adopted new strategy and tactics which regarded the rising of black bourgeoisie as part of the motive forces for fundamental change.

This happened notwithstanding the fact that the working class both from within the ANC and from the alliance formations rejected the inclusion of the so-called comprador bourgeoisie as drivers of change.

This was not a mistake because while the ANC professes to be biased towards the working class, its DNA is like that of an amoeba that refuses to conform to any rigid shape or ideological position.

The problem with ideologically perplexed or neutral organisations is that they hinder the class struggle by being slow to respond to rapidly changing situations because they are not sure who their priority is in class terms.

The major weakness of the ANC comes from it being a multi-class organisation that tries to do the balancing act of managing irreconcilable contradictions. The black bourgeoisie class was captured to push the narrow interests of monopoly capital and not the national interests.

The ANC remained sceptical and did warn against the bourgeoisie in its strategy and tactics document, when it said: “There are possibilities that some of these forces are dictated to by foreign or local big capital on whom they rely on for their advancement. There are possibilities too, that the path to riches for some can be directly via office, sometimes through corrupt practices.

“Though such instances may be an exception to the norm, experience in other countries has taught us that, without vigilance, elements of these new capitalist classes can become witting or unwitting tools of monopoly interests, or parasites who thrive on corruption in public office.”

Bolshevik revolutionary Lenin also warned that the two class forces cannot wage a successful revolution and that it is in the nature of the bourgeoisie allies to betray the working class as soon as the common enemy is defeated.

Therefore the latest political and economic developments should send a very clear message to the working class. The message is that the working class should rely on no one but itself because there is no messiah on the horizon to liberate it.

It is crystal clear that contending class forces of the national democratic revolution (NDR) are sending a direct message to the working class as a primary motive force that “you are on your own” as we are all aware that the secondary motive forces distort the NDR not because they don’t understand its objectives but are guided by their own material interest, which negates progress and victory of the NDR.

Hence, they continue to freeze our struggle into a permanent state of transition that creates a false impression of equilibrium among the contending class forces within the NDR.

Here at home, the primary motive force of NDR, the working class, has been subjected to increased levels of inequality, unemployment and poverty. It has been confronted by challenges of access to quality public health, education, transport and so on.

The working class, which is the majority of the population, remains reduced to the status of passive recipients of state grants and other services such as free housing, precisely because of their hopeless and miserable socio-economic conditions that do not allow them to afford the basic necessities of life.

The fluid and perilous political situation will persist for as long as the working class does not take a direct and unapologetic lead in the struggle to free itself from its bondage.

No class has ever led the revolution on behalf of the other class. Each class acts in its own self-interest first and foremost, before it thinks of its class allies.

The only solution is for the ANC to rediscover its revolutionary character and work to roll out a programme that seeks to transform the ownership patterns of the economy in order to benefit the working class.

The slogans and rhetoric by some leaders in the movement about radical economic transformation if not genuine will automatically invite a real coordinated revolt led by the working class against the government.

Zola Saphetha

Zola Saphetha is the deputy general secretary of Nehawu and central executive committee member of Cosatu, writing in his personal capacity