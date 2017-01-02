Working together we can do something

The images coming out of war-torn Syria are really heartbreaking. Men, women and children are being massacred and the world is standing by, idly watching.

Thousands of people have been killed over the past year. Thousands have been injured. Thousands are facing starvation. Tens of thousands have been forced into refugee camps.

The situation is dire. I have just arrived on the Turkish/Syrian border to assist with humanitarian efforts. I am with the Al-Imdaad Foundation, an international aid body, who has been doing sterling work in the region over the years.

One of the biggest orphanages in the world, the Tiny Hearts Centre, is to be officially opened here in a few weeks. It is distressing to see men, women and children homeless. Many have lost their family members.

In mid-December, I got a few calls from South Africans asking what they could do to help the victims of the war. With the support of activists Yaseen Theba, Catherine Constantinides, Andy Mashaile, Raeesa Rhemtula, Al Firnaz Patel and others, we launched #OperationSA.

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela also threw her weight behind the #SAveSyria initiative. The idea was to mobilise South Africans and to unite fund-raising initiatives. Within hours, #OperationSA received online pledges of some R750000.

A multichannel TV and radio pledge line two days later raised just R10.2m.

And pledges from across our country continue to stream in. The total now stands at just over R15m and R9.6m was paid to seven charities before the New Year. These organisations have a good track record and have been assisting Syrian refugees through international aid agencies. They include the Al-Imdaad Foundation, Islamic Relief SA, Africa Muslims Agency, Muslim Judicial Council and Jamiatul Ulama SA.

The recall rate from the pledge line is over 72%. This is phenomenal. It shows yet again that we are a caring and loving nation. #OperationSA embodies the spirit of ubuntu. The pain of fellow human beings thousands of kilometres away are our pain. The world is indeed one. But, the world has not done enough to stop the Syrian crisis.

Many nations are silent and humanitarian help has been rather slow. However, some nations are now realising they have to help.

How do we sit back and watch the killing of innocent people? The blood continues to flow and for some nations it’s just okay. What we are seeing in Syria is mass murder and genocide.

Why have South Africans decided to assist Syrians? It’s simple, the victims are human beings. Nationality, religion, political belief, etc should play no role when it comes to us helping people in need. A human is a human and it is our duty to help.

It is heartening to see how South Africans from all religious groups and backgrounds have donated to #SAveSyria. Women’s groups have organised cake sales. School children have donated their pocket money. Communities like the Polokwane Muslim Trust have raised hundreds of thousands of rands.

A Pretoria family also cancelled their planned holiday to Cape Town to donate to the Syrian refugees.

There are many more heartwarming stories. Our nation never ceases to amaze. We always play our part and when it comes to giving, we dig deep into our pockets. Charity must come from the heart. It must become a way of life.

#OperationSA has made it clear that every rand donated for #SAveSyria must go directly to humanitarian efforts. No monies are to be used for salaries, travel, agent’s commissions and so on. It will look at ways of helping locals by establishing a “random act of kindness” programme. The fund, once established, will make a huge difference.

Operation Hydrate, which I supported, was launched in early 2016 in response to the drought and supplied millions of litres of water to communities in need. Here also, individuals and companies donated millions of rands.

Initiatives such as the CEO Sleepout and others continue to raise large sums of money to assist communities in various areas of need.

This year, let’s continue to make a difference. Mandela Day comes once a year – July 18. We have to make sure we make each and every day a Mandela Day. Madiba said: “Do not look the other way. Do not hesitate. Recognise that the world is hungry for action, not for words. Act with courage and vision.” It’s time for action! We have to keep the spirit of ubuntu alive.”

We are quick sometimes to find fault with others doing good and some have a habit of just pointing fingers. But, this will not distract us from helping. The time has come for all of us to roll up our sleeves. We have to do something. Let’s find ways of tackling issues such as poverty, unemployment, homelessness and the like. Let’s all join hands.

#OperationSA will do its bit this year but it can only succeed if we work together. Thank you to all those who have donated to the #SAveSyria initiative. Every rand is going to make a difference. Charity is not a competition. NGOs have to work together as they cannot work in isolation. Our aims and objectives are one, to help people in need. Let’s work as a collective and let us all take South Africa forward.

I am with Al-Imdaad’s project coordinator Qari Ziyaad Patel. He says: “Our teams on the ground are ready to facilitate the relief efforts on behalf of #OperationSA and with the experience and transparency we have, will indeed be and eye opener for the group.

“The situation and difficulties faced by the Syrian people is without doubt the worst humanitarian crisis of our time and together this initiative from #OperationSA will make a huge difference.”

Now is the time!

Yusuf Abramjee is a social cohesion advocate and founder of #OperationSA

Yusuf Abramjee