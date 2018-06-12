Woza Albert! returns with a different cast

SAFTA-WINNING actor Hamilton Dlamini and Segomotso Modise are on hand to bring back Percy Mtwa, Mbongeni Ngema and Barney Simon’s iconic, Woza Albert! to life.

The 80-minute show, which premiered at the Market Theatre in 1981 and subsequently toured the world, has since reopened.

Woza Albert! which remains one of the most vibrant examples of satirical anti-apartheid South African theatre, opened at Joburg Theatre’s Fringe stage on June 1 and will be there until June 17. It still demonstrates innovation and creativity during a seminal period of theatre in this country, with Modise and Dlamini playing roles of various black South Africans – a vendor, barber, domestic worker, manual labourer and soldier.

It starts with news that Christ has arrived in South Africa, where a Calvinist white elite impose apartheid. Woza Albert! is still a relevant story today, a school set work in the Gauteng department of education curriculum. The piece is a great tool for audience development while assisting schools with their curriculum. The play portrays so much truth and clarifies a simple approach to the human condition, therefore makes it relevant to South Africa.

On stage, the two theatre veterans make it easy for an audience to relate to the new South Africa, where people are desperate for a better life despite their political freedom – with both of them showing off their silky acting, miming, singing and dance skills, thus creating an imagery of words and actions.

The play is a political satire that imagines the second coming of Christ in apartheid-era South Africa. It looks at a wide range of characters in South Africa at the beginning of the 1980s and attacks the pass laws that prevented black people from moving freely at the time.

The production uses the metaphor of Jesus to show what would happen if he came back to South Africa during apartheid. Would he like what he saw? And if he saw the atrocities of the time, then why would he not do anything about them?

