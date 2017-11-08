Xi expects ‘positive and important’ results during Trump visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s first state visit to Beijing is expected to yield “positive and important” results, Xinhua state news agency said.

Xi made the remarks as he gave Trump a tour of the Forbidden City on the first day of the US leader’s visit, Xinhua said in a brief report without providing more details.

The two leaders will discuss China’s huge trade surplus with the United States and the North Korean nuclear crisis during meetings on Thursday.

-AFP