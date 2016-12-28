Xmas baby boom

THE country saw 550 Christmas babies born this Christmas with Gauteng topping the list at 214 babies with 93 girls and 121 boys, followed by Eastern Cape with 87 babies. This was a massive drop from 2015 when 903 births were recorded.

“There can be nothing as fulfilling than bringing a new life on this earth.We wish them a long and healthy life and remember to take good care of your babies and ensure they receive immunisations available for free at all public health facilities,” Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu called on parents to ensure the safety of their children.She said incidents such as drowning, going missing in shopping malls and sexual abuse was on the rise during the festive season.

Mahlangu thanked staff across the province for ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare.“I really appreciate the efforts of all healthcare workers during this festive period, while others are home resting,”she said.

The city of Ekurhuleni officials and Bertha Gxowa Hospital nursing staff in Germiston celebrated with new mother, Dorcas Nelson who gave birth to baby Sandile at 2.05am. Ekurhuleni showered Dorcas with a gift hamper for the baby. Boitumelo Kau, who gave birth to baby Kutlwano at 3.50am also received gifts from the metro.

Christmas babies in provinces:

Gauteng 214

Eastern Cape 87

Limpopo 65

Kwazulu-Natal 64

Free State 32

Northern Cape 29

Western Cape 24

Mpumalanga 18

North West 22

Total 555

-NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za