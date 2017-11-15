Yende case postponed as DNA samples still outstanding

The case against the man accused killing Eskom employee Thembisile Yende was postponed in the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Forty-three-year-old Eskom technician David Ngwenya stands accused of killing 30-year-old Yende by suffocating and strangling her.

It was revealed in court that Yende was injected with a substance before being struck in the head with a crowbar.

It’s understood DNA and forensic reports relating to Yende’s death are still outstanding.

Ngwenya’s lawyer, advocate Zola Majavu, said he believed his client’s DNA would not be found in the samples taken on 12 October.

He said the DNA samples were still not found and he would approach the court regarding the delays.

During Ngwenya’s last court appearance in September, Majavu said DNA results would exonerate his client. He said the defence was most critically awaiting the outcome of the DNA evidence.

He said he didn’t want to jinx it but depending on what the outcome was, he had reason to believe that based on his instructions, the piece of DNA evidence would exonerate Ngwenya, News24 reported.

Yende was allegedly drugged and moved to another location where she was beaten and strangled to death before being placed back in her office.

The mother of one went missing on 17 May.

Her decomposed body was found almost 10 days later at the Eskom Pietersboth substation in Springs.

The case has been postponed to 21 January and Ngwenya remains in custody.

-TNA Reporter