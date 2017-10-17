You touch our children, you are touching us: Makhura

Premier of Gauteng David Makhura has sent a stern warning to the perpetrators of crimes on women and children during an official opening of a school for learners with special needs on Tuesday.

“There is a scourge in our schools: sexual harassment, abuse and molestation of our children. This must stop. I want to send a strong message to those beasts who are feasting on our children to say that we are coming for you,” said Makhura.

The premier further sent a warning to educators to also refrain from engaging in such activities.“To our principals: There must be no excuse. When you touch our children, you are touching us “in our studio.” he said.

Makhura was talking during the official opening of Nokuthula School build for learners with special needs.

The school will accommodate about 560 learners with special educational needs including those with Autism and physical disabilities.

“This is a school of the future. We are building in a way that is geared to being green,” he said.

The newly built facility boasts an indoor pool for recreational and therapeutic purposes. The school has boarding facilities and an 80 beds capacity.

The premier said that the department invested over R200 million in state of the art facilities for learners who need special attention.

“Children are gifted differently. Every child has a different ability,” added Makhura.

