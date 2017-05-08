Young Communists unhappy with choice of new NYDA chair

Hardly a week into the appointment of the new National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board, a war of words has erupted between the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and SA Young Communist League (YCLSA) over the board’s composition.

ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza said in a short reply to the YCLSA’s allegation that Zuma erroneously appointed board members to the youth development agency on “factional considerations”, that he would not entertain the ANC league’s junior alliance partner.

“They are non-starters. Their unhappiness comes from them having their preferred candidates. Everything was clear, they participated in the process. The YCL must not issue statements that are unfounded. It was not a process of the YCL,” he said.

Nzuza’s comments came as a response to the YCLSA questioning the appointment of a seemingly ANCYL aligned NYDA leadership. Both the NYDA’s chairperson and deputy chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni and Bavelile Hlongwa respectively serve in the ANCYL’s national executive committee.

Hlongwa told The New Age yesterday her appointment as NYDA deputy chairperson had nothing to do with her proximity to Zuma.

“It’s not necessary for us to react on what people are saying. What does being close to the president mean? Does it mean that we get a direct line to the president? We don’t need a close relationship with the president,” Hlongwa said.

She said that she would not be drawn into a public spat with the YCLSA on the matter.

“We are not reacting to what the YCL is saying. The YCL is an autonomous entity, they have a right to hold their view.”

YCLSA national secretary Mluleki Dlelanga said in a statement that Zuma’s “abused” his prerogative when he appointed the board. He said that he was suspicious of former NYDA chairperson Yershen Pillay being left out in the cold in relation to the position of chairperson and deputy chairperson.

“President Zuma is sending the wrong message to the public that if you perform and deliver on your mandate the consequences are either demotion or dismissal.

“First comrade Pravin Gordhan was fired for doing his job and now comrade Pillay is demoted for turning around the NYDA.”

Dlelanga said that it would consult with its structures on the way forward.

