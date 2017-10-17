Younger leaders greater responsibility in the state: WC ANCYL

The African National Congress Youth League in the Western Cape has on Tuesday said that Buti Manamela’s appointment as Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training is a recognition of his commitment to advance the causes of the young people.

“It is also yet another indication that a younger crop of leaders is being given greater responsibility in the State,” said ANCYL WC Spokesperson Siyabulela Tom.

The presidency announced of the second cabinet reshuffle in less than seven months on Tuesday where former Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande was removed from his position and replaced with Hlengiwe Mkhize.

“We call on him and the new Minister, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize to address the looming crisis of fees at institutions of higher learning,” said Tom.

Tom also indicated that as the ANCYL Western Cape commend President Zuma’s decision to retain senior NEC member from the Western Cape, Minister of Public Enterprises, comrade Lynne Brown.

“She has been the target of a relentless attack by many in the media based on no proof of wrongdoing on her part. This is a vote of confidence in comrade Brown’s ability to provide leadership to a difficult portfolio and to drive the agenda of radical socio-economic transformation,” said Tom.

Meanwhile, the Youth League has also welcomed President Zuma’s latest Cabinet reshuffle and the replacement of Dr Blade Nzimande.

“It has been clear for some time that he was distracted by the SACP’s debate on whether it should participate in the 2019 general election from driving the ANC’s agenda of free higher education. Comrade Blade is now released to canvass for 2019,” said Tom.

