Youth league takes on Standard Bank

STANDARD Bank has made a frantic move to douse the firestorm over its report which paints a bleak future for the ANC should presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma assume the leadership of the party.

The New Age reported on Monday that the bank’s report titled, The Prospects for and Implications of an NDZ Win, predicted ANC haemorrhaging should Dlamini Zuma emerge as ANC president in December. The bank yesterday insisted its report did not prejudice Dlamini Zuma. This after it stated that a win for Dlamini Zuma would “preserve” President Jacob Zuma’s influence on the state.

“This research report analyses the potential effects, from a political and economic perspective, of what one scenario may be next month,” the bank said. “This report is independent and impartial, with the insights and analysis for information purposes only. The views expressed in the report are not necessarily that of Standard Bank.”

The report slated that a win in December for Dlamini Zuma would place the ANC in a position of resorting to populist policies, such as free higher education in the hopes of clinging on to power at the 2019 general elections. “Knowing this, an outright NDZ leadership collective would, we expect, seek to deploy largely populist means through which to reduce the threat of urban voter rejection in 2019, including through the elevation of public sector remuneration; support for free education at the tertiary level.

“This would of course create additional budgetary pressures, which would further undermine the already compromised fiscal position.” The report referred to the jostling for positions ahead of the ANC’s December conference. It said Zuma and David Mabuza, who is perceived as a highly sought-after-swing vote among Dlamini Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa lobbyists, would seek a compromise to the winner-take-all approach.

“Knowing the above, we have recently surmised that senior ANC officials, even including President Jacob Zuma and Mabuza, prefer some form of succession compromise to soften the effects of a potentially seismic post-December disruption should a winner-take-all process prevail.” However, ANC Youth League president Collen Maine was having none of it, insisting that while the ANC’s national executive committee meeting at the weekend resolved to nominate and submit the names of Dlamini Zuma and Mabuza as ANC president and deputy president to the party’s “electoral agency”, accused Standard Bank of meddling in the party’s internal affairs.

“White monopoly capital has just decided to enter into the politics of the ANC by de-campaigning Nkosazana Dlamini and what she represents,” Maine told The New Age. He said that the ANC’s policy proposal on radical economic transformation would not be derailed.

“We represent radical economic transformation and this is what they don’t want. “They are doing everything in their power to discredit it. But we are not surprised that they would go to that extent. “We are not worried, we are not deterred, we will not allow ourselves to be de-focused.” Maine said that the league’s top six nominations for the party’s officials remained unchanged, and the league would nominate its preferred second deputy secretary-general at the conference as the party had yet to make a constitutional amendment on the matter.

“We have proposed a position for second deputy secretary-general but there’s no provision for that in the ANC constitution. “We’ll nominate in the congress after the constitutional amendment at the conference,” Maine said.

bonolos@thenewage.co.za

-Bonolo Selebano