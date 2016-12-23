Youth League to detail outcomes of meeting with Bungalow restaurant

The African National Congress Youth League(ANCYL) is on Friday set to provide details on a meeting with the management of Bungalow restaurant which has recently been embroiled in a racism scandal.

Bungalow restaurant recently felt the heat after a bill describing patrons as “2 blacks” made the rounds on social media.

According to the Youth League, they “met the Bungalow Restaurant management in light of the racial victimization and humiliation of black clients Masibulele Maqetuka and his partner at their restaurant on Monday.”

After the image of the bill going viral, the Bungalow restaurant management apologised and pointed out that they have a clear policy of non-discrimination on the basis of gender or race.

In a statement Bugalow said “On this occasion, this was the act of one employee and an internal investigation is taking place. Procedures are being put in place to ensure that this does not happen again. No offence was intended and we are sorry that Mr Maqetuka had this experience.”

Masibulele Maqetuka has said that he accepts the apology offered by Bungalow restaurant.

Recently racism reared its ugly head when a white Johannesburg man insulted President Jacob Zuma and the DA-controlled Saldanha Bay municipality allegedly blocked access roads for blacks to the beachfront.

