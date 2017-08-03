Youth on the ball

This transfer season, the football world has been watching transfixed at the machinations of Europe’s big guns, who have been falling all over themselves, ready to break the bank and lure Monaco teen sensation Kylian Mbappe. Which raises the question of what we South Africans can look forward to, in terms of the youngsters who we can keep an eye on, albeit on a much smaller scale than the sort of big money deals that the likes of Mbappe operate at.

Sure, they may not be as exceptional as Mbappe, and they may have not scored big goals in the Uefa Champions League, their talents cannot be doubted.

The main difference could be in terms of the football development culture in South Africa as compared to European countries like France, England, Spain and Germany, where football is taken seriously at an early age. The other difference is that while European teams fully believe in the mantra that if you are good enough, you are old enough, the same cannot be said locally, as players are hardly ever given chances to shine when they are still young.

The New Age Deputy Sports Reporter Mmasekepe Matsebane looks at the top young talents that South Africa can be proud of and expect big things from in the future.

Luther Singh – Sporting Braga, Portugal

He has to be the biggest and brightest star South Africa has at the moment. His showing during the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in February, where he scored a hat-trick against Cameroon in the first match showed everyone why teams in Europe had scouts following the teenager. He finished that tournament as joint top scorer with four goals. Deadly with his right foot, a great dribbler and impeccable awareness, Singh looks ready to take on the world. The fact that he is playing in Europe at such an early age shows just how promising the future is for him.

Liam Jordan – Sporting Club, Portugal

This is another of the young South African players out in Europe. Also 19, Jordan is expected to extend his loan stay in Portugal after doing well with Sporting’s B side. This is the same club that gave the world Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker player for Amajita at the U-20 World Cup in South Korea and has been given a shot by Stuart Baxter at the recent Cosafa Cup.

Phakamani Mahlambi – Bidvest Wits

He may be a Wits player, but Mahlambi is chased by Portugal side Vitoria de Guimaraes, who currently have him there for a trial. It is understood that the terrific winger is doing well and might be lost to South African football. He is at the same club where Bongani Zungu is playing. He is the young player of the season in the PSL.

-MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE