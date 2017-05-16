Yvonne fights malaria

The Limpopo provincial health department says the involvement of veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka will boost efforts to eliminate malaria-carrying mosquitoes in the province.

Chaka Chaka, in her capacity as the UN ambassador for malaria, accompanied health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba to Dzumeri near Giyani where she received a warm welcome on Monday.

“The singer adds value to our fight against malaria, we saw how pupils and adults listen to her as she spoke about preventive measures and the need to seek medical treatment once infected. She is really very important in our malaria educational campaigns,” provincial health department spokesperson Derick Kganyago said yesterday.

Health officials stressed that people should ensure their homes and environments were clean in order to minimise hiding places for malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

“We are glad that more and more people are opening up their homes for indoor residual spray teams.

“There have been reluctance from some people to allow us following a scare that DDT insecticide was posing a hazard to their health but we have since cleared off those misconceptions and now we realise buy-in from people,” Kganyago said.

Most areas hit by malaria infections included Mopani and places near Kruger National Park and those bordering Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

However, the department warned that due to travelling of people between countries and provinces, cases of malaria could be noticed anywhere thus people should consult clinics and hospitals for tests once they suffer from flu like symptoms which may include vomiting.

The provincial health department was in discussion with a delegation from the national department of health to intensify awareness campaigns and the fight against female mosquito-spreading disease yesterday.

MONTSHO MATLALA

montshom@thenewage.co.za